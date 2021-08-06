Rupee settles at 74.15 against dollar

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
The Indian rupee on Friday secured its fifth gain in a row and settled at 74.15 against the US dollar after the RBI came out with policy rates in line with market expectations and focused on economic recovery.
At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 74.11 and hit an intra-day high of 74.10 and a low of 74.22. It finally closed at 74.15, higher by 2 paise over its last close.
On a weekly basis, the rupee rose 27 paise over the US dollar.
The RBI on Friday decided to keep benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 per cent but maintained an accommodative stance as the economy is yet to recover from the impact of second COVID wave.
"Indian rupee appreciated every single day of this week following strong foreign fund inflows and record-high domestic equity indices. However, the momentum and volume remained calm in absence of fresh cues," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
In the bi-monthly policy meeting, the RBI continued with its line of supporting growth despite the recent spikes in inflation and held the interest rate and stance unchanged, he said.
The rupee is retracing from July high and heading towards psychological support of 74, which is also 50 days simple moving average, Parmar said.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.59 per cent to USD 71.71 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.18 per cent to 92.41.
On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 215.12 points or 0.39 per cent lower at 54,277.72, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 56.40 points or 0.35 per cent to 16,238.20.
Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 719.88 crore, as per exchange data.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
While India began sending women athletes to the Olympics fairly early, a few countries started doing so as ...
Inspired by the Tokyo Olympics, here is a round-up of podcasts that celebrate sports and those who devote ...
Nothing about it is quick or simple. Meats need days of marination, spices are ground from scratch, and ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...