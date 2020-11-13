Rupee settles at 74.62 against dollar

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The rupee settled on a flat note at 74.62 against the US dollar on Friday as importers and banks’ demand for the greenback continued to exert pressure on the Indian currency.
At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 74.63 a dollar and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.47 and a low of 74.71.
The local unit finally closed at 74.62 against the American currency, registering a rise of 2 paise over its previous close.
On Thursday, the Indian rupee settled at 74.64 against the US dollar.
The rupee was trading in a narrow range on Friday considering the weak demand for riskier assets on the occasion of Dhanteras, Ankit Agarwal Managing Director, Alankit Limited, said.
“The rapidly rising COVID-19 cases in the US overshadowed the optimism on a COVID vaccine that had supported sentiment earlier this week. It is expected that the Indian currency may weigh down by dollar purchases to be made by the Reserve Bank of India,” Agarwal added.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.15 per cent to 92.82.
On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 85.81 points or 0.20 per cent higher at 43,443, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 29.15 points or 0.23 per cent to 12,719.95.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,514.12 crore on a net basis on Thursday, according to exchange data.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.60 per cent to $43.27 per barrel.
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Pay heed to a few key details before you use your credit card to pay in instalments
As Covid situation eases further, there’s a surge of confidence in the hospitality industry, says CMD Ramesh ...
I am a regular reader of BusinessLine. I would like to know: I) If a son-in-law gives a two-bedroom flat to ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Bharat Dynamics (BDL) at current levels.
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...