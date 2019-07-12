Rupee dives 25 paise to 68.69 vs dollar

The rupee depreciated 25 paise to close at 68.69 against the US dollar on Friday amid rising crude oil prices and unabated foreign fund outflows. Forex traders said the rupee traded in a narrow range ahead of the release of retail inflation and factory output data.

At the interbank foreign exchange (Forex) market, the domestic currency opened at 68.48 per dollar, but lost ground during the day and finally settled at 68.69, down 25 paise over its previous close. The rupee had settled at 68.44 against the US dollar on Thursday.

The local currency lost 27 paise on a weekly basis.