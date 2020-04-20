Rupee slips 11 paise to 76.50 against US dollar

What they’re saying about the OnePlus 8 Pro
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
The Indian rupee fell 11 paise to 76.50 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday, amid strengthening of the American currency overseas and sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the country.
Forex traders said rupee is trading in a narrow range as positive domestic equities is supporting the local unit, while strengthening of the US dollar is weighing on the rupee.
The rupee opened weak at 76.43 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 76.50, down 11 paise over its last close.
The rupee had settled at 76.39 against the US dollar on Friday.
Forex traders said market participants are concerned that the sharp rise in coronavirus cases, could weigh on the economy.
The number of cases around the world linked to the new coronavirus has crossed over 24 lakh. In India, more than 17,000 coronavirus cases have been reported so far.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.35 per cent to $27.70 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets, as they sold shares worth Rs 1,391.98 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.
Domestic bourses were trading on a positive note with benchmark indices Sensex trading 104.66 points up at 31,693.38 and Nifty higher by 36.50 points at 9,303.25.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.06 per cent to 99.84.
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
Though unrecognised, community radio is playing a key role in spreading awareness about Covid-19
SHGs and prisoners in Himachal Pradesh are stitching masks/PPEs, and making sanitisers
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
Go for a regular health insurance policy rather than a Covid-19 special plan; the former will offer more ...
The rupee (INR) opened today on a flat note, at 76.45 versus its previous close of 76.4 against the dollar ...
They will go some way, but banks’ high risk aversion is a big roadblock in channelling funds to small, ...
It recorded ₹450-crore impact on other income due to the crisis
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...