Rupee slips 12 paise to 75.27 against US dollar in early trade

A tale of two Boards — to merge or not to merge
No moves to make CBDT and CBIC one entity, says govt. But why has the talk surfaced?
The rupee depreciated 12 paise to 75.27 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday tracking weakness in Asian peers and strengthening American currency.
The rupee opened at 75.23 at the interbank forex market, then lost ground and touched 75.27 against US dollar, down 12 paise over its last close.
It had settled at 75.15 against the US dollar on Wednesday.
Forex traders said a positive opening in domestic equities supported the rupee, while factors like a strong dollar, foreign fund outflows and rising Covid-19 cases dragged the local unit down.
“Cues from Asia remained weak as currencies in the continent were weak against the US dollar this morning,” Reliance Securities said in a research note.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.04 per cent to 96.11.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 282.22 points higher at 36,334.03 and the broader NSE Nifty rose 60.20 points to 10,678.40.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 221.70 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.62 per cent to $43.52 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the number of cases around the world linked to Covid-19 has crossed 1.35 crore and the death toll has topped 5.83 lakh.
In India, the death toll due the disease rose to 24,915 and the number of infections rose to 9,68,876, according to the Health Ministry.
No moves to make CBDT and CBIC one entity, says govt. But why has the talk surfaced?
Are corporates adequately geared to return to the workplace or making a hash of it?
Measuring creativity quotientWhat’s the creativity and capability level across teams in your organisation? Now ...
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
Procedure is simple for shares held in dematerialised form and when nominees are clearly specified
The stock of L&T Finance Holdings tumbled 5 per cent with above average volume on Wednesday, decisively ...
₹1052 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1040102510651080 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The downturn in new vehicle sales provides a good entry point, but keep a close watch
There is an umbilical connection between China’s business policies and exertion of military and diplomatic ...
Codes are hidden in kolam designs, hawks bring down drones and residents’ associations are tiny nations.
The post office in Spiti Valley’s Hikkim village — said to be among the highest in the world — is a bridge ...
In her closing piece, writer Anita Roy takes stock of the column where she talked about books and being human
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...