Rupee slips 13 paise to 69.05 vs $ in early trade

Lok Capital invests in breakfast cereal maker Monsoon Harvest
Impact investor Lok Capital has invested an undisclosed amount in Coimbatore-based breakfast cereal and health ...
The rupee opened on a weak note and declined by 13 paise to 69.05 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, amid sustained foreign fund outflows and rising crude oil prices.
Forex traders said, strengthening of the US dollar vis-a-vis other currencies overseas maintained pressure on the Indian rupee.
The rupee opened weak at 68.98 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 69.05, down 13 paise over its last close. The rupee had settled at 68.92 against the US dollar on Monday.
Traders said market participants are not very hopeful about large-scale easing by the Reserve Bank, following the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’s statement, wherein he said a change in the monetary policy stance effectively equates to an additional 25-bps rate cut.
However, a positive opening in domestic equities supported the local unit and restricted the fall.
Going ahead, global cues such as the ECB meeting on Thursday, the US Q2 preliminary GDP print on Friday and the FOMC meeting on July 31, are expected to impact rupee movement, traders said.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.13 per cent to $63.34 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 1,916.91 crore on Monday, according to provisional data.
The domestic bourses opened on a positive note, with benchmark indices, the Sensex trading 50.03 points up at 38,081.16 and Nifty up 13.55 points at 11,359.75.
Impact investor Lok Capital has invested an undisclosed amount in Coimbatore-based breakfast cereal and health ...
Toch raises pre-Series A funding Toch (Vogueme Technologies Pvt Ltd), an interactive video platform using AI ...
Anil Srinivasan’s Rhapsody helps children learn different subjects through music
Sunu Mathew’s start-up provides solutions for pallet and container pooling
The Centre is pushing ‘zero budget farming’, which has the merit of lowering input costs for farmers. But in ...
The yellow metal can move higher, ahead of the Fed meeting next week
Move to protect local players could adversely impact solar power sector
The stock of Gruh Finance tumbled almost 4 per cent with above average volume on Monday, breaching the 200-day ...
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...