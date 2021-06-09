Rupee slips 13 paise to 73.02 against dollar

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
The Indian rupee fell 13 paise and slipped below the 73 per US dollar mark in early trade on Wednesday tracking the strengthening of the American currency in the overseas market.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 72.90 against the dollar, then slipped 13 paise to 73.02 against the American currency.
On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 72.89 against the American currency.
Lack of any major data on Wednesday in the domestic and the international markets could keep the currency flat, Reliance Securities said in a research note.
Most Asian currencies have started slightly stronger against the US Dollar this Wednesday morning and could cap depreciation bias, the note added.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies rose 0.02 per cent to 90.09.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.51 per cent to ₹72.59 per barrel.
On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 109.51 points or 0.21 per cent higher at 52,385.08, while the broader NSE Nifty was up 40.65 points or 0.26 per cent to 15,780.75.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Tuesday as they purchased shares worth ₹1,422.71 crore, as per exchange data.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Indonesia’s most active volcano is a cauldron spewing sulphurous smoke, folklore and colourful traditions that ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...