Rupee slips 14 paise to 73.21 against US dollar in early trade

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
The Indian rupee slipped 14 paise to 73.21 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, as rising crude oil prices and weak domestic equities weighed on investor sentiment.
Forex traders said weak Asian currencies and strengthening of the greenback in the overseas market were the other factors that dragged down the local unit.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 73.21 against the dollar, registering a decline of 14 paise over its previous close.
On Friday, the rupee had settled at 73.07 against the American currency.
"Asian currencies have started weaker this Monday against the greenback and will weigh on sentiments," Reliance Securities said in a research note.
Additionally, rising crude prices will also weigh on sentiments. Currently, Brent is trading near $73.00/barrel and further gains will weigh on sentiments, the note added.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.55 per cent to $73.09 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.01 per cent to 90.56.
On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 158.78 points or 0.30 per cent lower at 52,315.98, while the broader NSE Nifty was down 59.85 points or 0.38 per cent at 15,739.50.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Friday as they purchased shares worth Rs 18.64 crore, according to exchange data.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
The little device may well remind us of Arthur C Clarke, but she does make life so much easier
In a new volume of essays, the author ponders over story, storytelling and storytellers
It’s the 101st birth anniversary of cartoonist Dave Berg, remembered for his five decades of work in the ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...