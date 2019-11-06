Rupee slips 15 paise to 70.84 against dollar in early trade

The rupee opened on a cautious note and fell 15 paise to 70.84 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday tracking subdued opening in domestic equities.

However, weakening of the US dollar vis-a-vis other currencies overseas and easing crude oil prices supported the domestic unit and restricted the fall.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 70.80 then lost momentum and fell to 70.84 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 15 paise over its previous closing.

The Indian rupee on Tuesday had closed at 70.69 against the US dollar.