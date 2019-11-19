Forex

Rupee slips 16 paise

Updated on November 19, 2019

The rupee opened on a cautious note and fell 16 paise to 72 per US dollar in early trade on Tuesday amid rising demand for the US dollar vis-a-vis other currencies. At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 71.97 and then fell to 72 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 16 paise over its previous close.

