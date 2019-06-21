Rupee tumbles 14 paise to close at 69.58 against dollar on US-Iran tensions

The rupee dived 14 paise to close at 69.58 against the US dollar on Friday, pressured by firming crude oil prices amid intensifying geopolitical tensions in the Gulf region.

At the interbank foreign exchange (forex) market, the domestic currency opened sharply lower at 69.75 against the dollar. However, it recouped some losses to finish at 69.58, registering a fall of 14 paise.

The rupee had settled at 69.44 against the US dollar on Thursday.