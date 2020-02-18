Rupee slips 24 paise to settle at 71.56 against US dollar

Indian Airlines: A glorious innings that gave India wings
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
The Indian rupee tumbled by 24 paise to settle at 71.56 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday as concerns over the economic fallout from coronavirus outbreak continued to roil forex market sentiment. Besides, sustained foreign fund outflows and subdued equities also put pressure on the rupee.
Starting off the session on a weaker note, the rupee weakened further to hit the day’s low of 71.56 against the American currency. The domestic unit finally settled the day at 71.56, a drop of 24 paise over its previous close. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.15 per cent to 99.15.
The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.39 per cent. Global crude oil benchmark Brent futures dropped 1.89 per cent to trade at USD 56.58 per barrel.
“Rupee started the day at weak note crossing beyond 71.50, majorly on back of selling from institution in risky assets as FIIs (are) likely to be pulling out money from equities as the global market keep a check on slowdown affects on rising Corona virus fears in China,” LKP Securities Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) Jateen Trivedi said.
The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 71.4259 and for rupee/euro at 77.4162. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 93.1737 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 65.02.
On the equities front, the Sensex was down 161.31 points or 0.39 per cent at 40,894.38, while the NSE barometer Nifty settled at 11,992.50, showing a fall of 53.30 points or 0.44 per cent. Meanwhile, worries over rising death toll and the economic fallout from the novel coronavirus continued to haunt investors globally.
The coronavirus epidemic that emerged in central China has now killed nearly 1,800 people and has spread around the world.
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Recalling the history of Air India leaves one with sadness and a sense of nostalgia, says Ashwini Phadnis
SuperMoney raises ₹7 cr from Unitus SuperMoney, a fintech platform that caters to the gig economy and ...
WayCool Foods has raised about ₹230 crore ($32 million) in a combination of equity and debt in a Series C ...
I am looking for a term insurance policy with low premium and best claim settlement history. I already have a ...
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
New motor policies under the regulatory sandbox guidelines let you pay only for the distance you drive; should ...
Budget 2020 has caused much confusion over the residency status and tax liability of Indians abroad. We decode ...
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...