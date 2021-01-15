Forex

Rupee slips 3 paise to 73.07 against US dollar

PTI Mumbai | Updated on January 15, 2021 Published on January 15, 2021

The rupee is sustaining below 73.20 levels indicating a negative momentum likely to continue in today's session

The rupee opened on a flat note and depreciated three paise to 73.07 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday tracking the muted opening in domestic equities.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.07 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 3 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 73.04 against the American currency.

"The rupee is sustaining below 73.20 levels indicating a negative momentum may continue in today's session. Support is at 72.95 – 72.80 levels for the spot pair. Resistance for the pair is 73.20," said Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency and Commodities at CapitalVia Global Research.

More
Dollar rebound falters as Fed's Powell strikes dovish tone
 

Traders said most Asian currencies are trading weak against the US Dollar as the dovish comments from the US Fed Chief Jerome Powell weighed on the greenback and could keep gains in check.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.06 per cent to 90.29.

"The US dollar index is trading flat this morning in Asian trade against major peers as dovish Fed offset US stimulus plan from the President-elect Joe Biden," Reliance Securities said in a research note.

The euro, the sterling and the Japanese yen were trading flat against the US dollar in Asian trade.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 15, 2021
rupee
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.