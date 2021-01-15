Rupee slips 3 paise to 73.07 against US dollar

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The rupee opened on a flat note and depreciated three paise to 73.07 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday tracking the muted opening in domestic equities.
At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.07 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 3 paise over its previous close.
On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 73.04 against the American currency.
"The rupee is sustaining below 73.20 levels indicating a negative momentum may continue in today's session. Support is at 72.95 – 72.80 levels for the spot pair. Resistance for the pair is 73.20," said Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency and Commodities at CapitalVia Global Research.
Traders said most Asian currencies are trading weak against the US Dollar as the dovish comments from the US Fed Chief Jerome Powell weighed on the greenback and could keep gains in check.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.06 per cent to 90.29.
"The US dollar index is trading flat this morning in Asian trade against major peers as dovish Fed offset US stimulus plan from the President-elect Joe Biden," Reliance Securities said in a research note.
The euro, the sterling and the Japanese yen were trading flat against the US dollar in Asian trade.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Option price falls more than it rises for the same change in underlying
A long-term vacation here is worth a check-in
The fund delivered a return of 31.5% in 2020 compared with the category’s 15.5%
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The storming of the Capitol on January 6 could be the prelude to yet another chapter in the US’s long and ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...