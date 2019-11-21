Forex

Rupee slips 8 paise to 71.89 against USD in early trade

PTI Mumbai | Updated on November 21, 2019 Published on November 21, 2019

File photo   -  Bloomberg

The Indian rupee on Wednesday had closed at 71.81 against the US dollar

The rupee opened on a cautious note and fell 8 paise to 71.89 against the United States (US) dollar in early trade on Thursday, tracking muted opening in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 71.83 then fell to 71.89 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 8 paise over its previous closing.

The Indian rupee on Wednesday had closed at 71.81 against the US dollar.

Read: As rupee consolidates, adopt range-trading strategy

Traders were also awaiting fresh cues on the potential US-China trade deal.

Meanwhile, brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.29 per cent to $62.22 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, as they purchased shares worth Rs 566.52 crore on Wednesday, as per provisional data.

Domestic bourses opened on a cautious note on Thursday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 4.04 points down at 40,647.60 and Nifty lower by 7.30 points at 11,991.80.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.05 per cent to 97.88.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.46 per cent in morning trade.

Published on November 21, 2019
rupee
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Rupee slips 9 paise to 71.80 against US dollar in early trade