Rupee slips 8 paise to close at 67.99

In line with stocks, the rupee today fell by 8 paise to 67.99 as massive capital outflow worries induced further instability in currency markets.

A huge sell-off in local equities amid sustained withdrawal of funds by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in the wake of Fed rate hike largely kept sentiment shaky.

Highly bullish greenback in overseas markets alongside stepped-up dollar purchases by oil importers and corporates demand also put the home currency under pressure.

Extending its overnight gains, the domestic unit resumed firmly higher at 67.83 at the Interbank Foreign Exchange (Forex) market and strengthened further to 67.81 on the back of initial dollar selling.

However, the home currency turned highly volatile in later afternoon deals moving in line with the equities to breach the psychologically significant 68-mark to hit an intra-day low of 68.04 briefly.

It finally settled down at 67.99, showing a loss of 8 paise, or 0.12 per cent.

The rupee had gained 12 paise yesterday.