Rupee slips 9 paise to 71.57 vs USD in early trade

More than a drop to drink
Getting pure drinking water to the consumer
The rupee depreciated marginally by 9 paise to 71.57 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday amid unabated foreign fund outflows and cautious opening in domestic equities.
Forex traders said concerns about US-China trade spat kept market participants edgy. Rupee and most Asian currencies like South Korean won, Thai Baht, Malaysian ringgit, Japanese yen and Indonesian rupiah were trading lower, they added.
Read also: Economic headwinds pull rupee’s resilience in August
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 71.50 then fell to 71.57 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 9 paise over its previous closing.
The domestic currency however pared the initial losses and was trading at 71.51 against the American currency at 0943 hours.
The Indian rupee on Tuesday had closed at 71.48 against the US dollar.
Traders said cautious opening in domestic equities, strengthening of the American unit vis-a-vis other currencies overseas, rising crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.67 per cent to USD 59.91 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 923.94 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional data.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 98.07, higher by 0.08 per cent.
The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.52 per cent in morning trade.
Getting pure drinking water to the consumer
With smart meters taking off, consumers will benefit from accurate readings and no longer face billing ...
With 140 mm of annual rainfall, Chennai has no business to ever get into a drought situation. But it did — ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
NSE and BSE’s entry hasn’t altered the market share of existing players in commodity derivatives
MCX Crude (₹3,863)The MCX Crude September future contract consolidated between ₹3,935 and ₹4,080 during the ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Apollo Tyres at current levels. The stock gained ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
As urban India laps up streaming services, the burgeoning video-on-demand market is vying to keep the viewer ...
#MeToo allegations surfaced in Chennai’s classical music and dance circles a year ago. How far has the ...
Video may have killed the radio star, but podcasts are bringing it back to life. Here are six fiction podcasts ...
The trans-Himalayan ranges have many mammals, which are at home in its year-round sub-zero temperatures
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...