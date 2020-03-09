Rupee slips below $74 level in early trade amid mounting fears of coronavirus-led slowdown

When children can be seen and heard
An intervention in Agra district gets children back to school
The Indian rupee continued its downward journey on Monday, sliding another 16 paise to 74.03 against the United States (US) dollar in opening trade, tracking weak opening in domestic equities amid mounting fears of a coronavirus-led economic slowdown.
Forex traders said weak opening in domestic equities and foreign fund outflows dragged the local unit.
Though weakening of the American currency in the overseas market and easing crude oil prices supported the rupee, but traders believe there is mounting fears of recession in major economies due to the coronavirus outbreak and this could weigh on the local unit.
The rupee opened weak at 73.99 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 74.03, down 16 paise over its last close.
The rupee had settled at 73.87 against the US dollar on Friday.
The overall confirmed cases on the mainland reached 80,735 by the end of Sunday which included 3,119 people who have died so far, 19,016 patients undergoing treatment and 58,600 patients discharged after recovery, China’s National Health Commission, (NHC) said.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, tanked 30 per cent to $31.69 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, as they sold shares worth Rs 3,594.84 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.
Stock markets plunged around Asia on Monday. Domestic bourses opened on a negative note as well with benchmark indices Sensex trading 1474.42 points down at 36,102.20 and Nifty down 406.15 points at 10,583.30.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.82 per cent to 95.16.
The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.07 per cent in morning trade.
An intervention in Agra district gets children back to school
In January this year, a news report announced the launch of a cab service at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi ...
The Women’s Technology Park in Salem is turning rural women into entrepreneurs, through sustainable schemes
A facelift that now sips petrol, Maruti’s compact SUV also gets a decent automatic transmission
These bonds have always been inherently risky and could be written down on pre-specified trigger and at the ...
In many aspects, you are better suited to manage money. So, what are you waiting for?
Focus on exports and likely recovery in domestic sales put it in a sweet spot
The year 2019-20 could be a washout with poor results , and likely impact of coronavirus
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...