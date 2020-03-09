Rupee slips past 74/$ on weak equities, coronavirus-led slowdown fears

When children can be seen and heard
An intervention in Agra district gets children back to school
The rupee on Monday slipped past the 74-level against the US dollar to settle at 74.14 (provisional), down 27 paise tracking heavy selling in domestic equity market amid rising concerns over coronavirus-led economic slowdown.
Forex traders said the rupee depreciated versus major trading currencies as a collapse in oil prices added to risk off sentiment caused by relentless spread of coronavirus across the globe.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 73.99. During the day, it saw a high of 73.85 and a low of 74.17.
The Indian currency finally settled at 74.14, lower by 27 paise against its previous close. The domestic unit had settled at 73.87 against the American currency on Friday.
An intervention in Agra district gets children back to school
In January this year, a news report announced the launch of a cab service at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi ...
The Women’s Technology Park in Salem is turning rural women into entrepreneurs, through sustainable schemes
A facelift that now sips petrol, Maruti’s compact SUV also gets a decent automatic transmission
Gradually, people in India are beginning to realise the importance of health insurance. The number of people ...
These bonds have always been inherently risky and could be written down on pre-specified trigger and at the ...
India macros will benefit ― oil producers will suffer, mixed bag for refiners, stake-sale deals at risk
In many aspects, you are better suited to manage money. So, what are you waiting for?
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...