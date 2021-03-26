Rupee spurts up in early trade

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The rupee appreciated by 14 paise to 72.48 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday supported by positive domestic equities.
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 72.51 against the US dollar, then inched higher to 72.48 against the greenback, registering a rise of 14 paise over its previous close.
On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 72.62 against the American currency.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 469.68 points higher at 48,909.80, and the broader NSE Nifty advanced 151.95 points to 14,476.85.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.07 per cent to 92.78.
Most of the Asian currencies were weak this Friday morning and will weigh on sentiments, Reliance Securities said in a research note adding that dollar sales could cap depreciation bias.
Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund has said that India's economy is on the path of gradual recovery.
"India's economy is on the path of gradual recovery, real GDP growth, return to positive territory in fourth quarter of 2020. And that's for the first time actually since the start of the pandemic and it's supported by a pick-up in gross, fixed capital formation," IMF’s spokesperson Gerry Rice told presspersons at a news conference at Washington on Thursday.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.79 per cent to $62.44 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,383.60 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
Political parties are wooing the people of Tamil Nadu with campaign songs that promise hope, idealism and good ...
Debangshu Bhattacharya, the composer-singer of ‘Khela Hobe’, on why the election in West Bengal should be like ...
This election season political parties are sparring on social media with songs, slogans, symbolism and drama
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...