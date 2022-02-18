Rupee strengthens 40 paise to close at 2-week high

The rupee gained against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday to touch a two-week high, as some foreign banks sold dollars on behalf of foreign investors planning to invest in the forthcoming initial public offering of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)

The Indian unit (INR) closed 40 paise stronger at 74.66 per USD against the previous close of 75.06.

The rupee made a gap down opening at 75 per USD and traded in the 74.61-75.04 range.

IFA Global, in a report, noted that “the USDINR pair slipped today as some foreign banks sold the US dollar, likely in anticipation of inflows from foreign portfolio investors for LIC’s upcoming IPO.”

Moreover, some banks also sold the US dollar on behalf of exporters.

“The dollar index came off its earlier highs as risk sentiment was boosted by the news that the US and Russia were set to discuss the Ukraine crisis in the coming week, raising hopes for a diplomatic outcome,” said IFA Global.

In the run-up to LIC’s IPO, the market could see good dollar inflows, which is likely to support the rupee. However, post-listing, the Indian unit could turn weaker as these investors may seek to capitalise on listing gains, said the Chief Dealer of a private sector bank.

A public offering of shares by LIC, set to be the country’s largest ever at $8 billion, is likely to open on March 10.