Rupee surges 56 paise vs dollar

The Indian rupee on Friday clocked its biggest single-session rally, surging by a whopping 56 paise to close at 67.78 against the US dollar, amid a rise in local equities and cooling global crude oil prices.

At the forex market, the rupee opened higher at 68.28 from Thursday’s close of 68.34 on sustained selling of the greenback by exporters and banks. The home currency kept ascending to hit an intra-day high of 67.70 in mid-afternoon deals before ending at 67.78, revealing a smart rise of 56 paise, or 0.82 per cent.

This is the second straight rise for the local unit. The rupee has been the worst performing Asian currency this year after strengthening over 6 per cent in 2017.