Rupee surges 10 paise to 74.37 against US dollar

After logging its biggest single-day fall in nearly two years on Wednesday, the rupee appreciated by ten paise to 74.37 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday, supported by buoyant domestic equities, and weak American currency.
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 74.38 against the US dollar, then inched higher to 74.37 against the greenback, registering a rise of 10 paise over its previous close of 74.47.
On Wednesday, the Indian rupee nosedived 105 paise to mark its biggest single-session drop in over 20 months against the US currency amid concerns over surging Covid-19 cases in the country.
"The RBI could be present this Thursday to curb volatility and could cap losses," Reliance Securities said in a research note.
Meanwhile, Asian currencies were mostly lower and could cap gains, the note added.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 407.35 points higher at 50,069.11, and the broader NSE Nifty advanced 121.20 points to 14,940.25.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
