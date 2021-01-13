Rupee surges 13 paise to 73.12 against US dollar

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The rupee appreciated 13 paise to 73.12 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday, as heavy buying in domestic equities and the American currency’s weakness in the overseas market lifted investor sentiment.
At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.16 against the US dollar and inched higher to 73.12 against the greenback, registering a rise of 13 paise over its previous close.
On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 73.25 against the American currency.
Traders said the rupee was trading on a stronger note against the greenback as the dollar rally lost steam. Moreover, FPI flows into the domestic equity markets also supported the domestic unit.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.13 per cent to 89.98.
"US dollar Index extended losses this morning in Asian trade against major peers as a retreat in US yields sapped momentum from its recent rebound and investors cautiously resumed bets that it can resume sliding," Reliance Securities said in a research note.
The euro, sterling and Japanese yen were higher against the US dollar this morning in Asian trade.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Here are some yardstick for selecting auto component stocks
Those with a moderate risk appetite & an investment horizon of 3 years can consider the fund
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Legal and regulatory uncertainties hang like a sword on an industry which earned ₹2,470 crore revenues in the ...
Sopan Deb’s journey towards personal catharsis is perhaps the most honest and straightforward look a man can ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...