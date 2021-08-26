Rupee surges 13 paise to 74.11 against US dollar

The Indian rupee appreciated 13 paise to 74.11 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday, tracking a positive trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 74.22 against the dollar, then surged higher to 74.11, up 13 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 74.24 against the US dollar.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.48 per cent to USD 71.90 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.06 per cent at 92.87.

Traders said investors are awaiting cues on the scaling back of the easy monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve ahead of the important Jackson Hole Symposium.