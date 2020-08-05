Forex

Rupee surges 17 paise to 74.87 against US dollar

PTI Mumbai | Updated on August 05, 2020 Published on August 05, 2020

The rupee gained 17 paise to 74.87 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday tracking positive domestic equities and weak American currency.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 74.93 against the US dollar, gained further ground and touched 74.87 against the US dollar, registering a gain of 17 paise over its previous close.

It had settled at 75.04 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

Forex traders said positive trend in the equity markets, weak American currency and sustained foreign fund inflows supported the rupee.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.28 per cent to 93.12.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 391.87 points higher at 38,079.78 and broader NSE Nifty advanced 121.20 points to 11,216.45.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 703.74 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.09 per cent to $44.39 per barrel.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 05, 2020
currency trading
rupee
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Rupee settles 20 paise down at 75.01 against US dollar