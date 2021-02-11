Forex

Rupee trading flat against US dollar

PTI Mumbai | Updated on February 11, 2021 Published on February 11, 2021

The rupee opened on a flat note and edged higher by three paise to 72.81 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday, amid positive domestic equities and sustained foreign fund inflows.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 72.81 against the US dollar, registering a rise of just three paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 72.84 against the American currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.02 per cent to 90.38.

Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range as gains due to a weak greenback could be offset by the Reserve Bank's presence in the markets.

The key trigger point for the markets will be Friday’s CPI and IIP numbers, they said.

"Technically, the USD-INR spot pair could continue to trade sideways in the range 72.80-73.00 for the next couple of sessions," Reliance Securities said in a research note.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 11, 2021
currency trading
rupee
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.