Rupee trading flat against US dollar

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The rupee opened on a flat note and edged higher by three paise to 72.81 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday, amid positive domestic equities and sustained foreign fund inflows.
At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 72.81 against the US dollar, registering a rise of just three paise over its previous close.
On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 72.84 against the American currency.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.02 per cent to 90.38.
Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range as gains due to a weak greenback could be offset by the Reserve Bank's presence in the markets.
The key trigger point for the markets will be Friday’s CPI and IIP numbers, they said.
"Technically, the USD-INR spot pair could continue to trade sideways in the range 72.80-73.00 for the next couple of sessions," Reliance Securities said in a research note.
