Rupee tumbles as crude, $ rise

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
With crude prices hardening and concerns over ebbing liquidity, the rupee dropped to its lowest level since April even as bond yields continued to rise, and equity markets tumbled shrugging off Moody’s revised rating outlook for India.
The rupee saw its biggest single-day drop in nearly six months losing 54 paise on Wednesday against the US dollar to end at 74.98. This was its lowest closing since April 23.
Brent crude touched $81.5 a barrel in the international market, pushing up the yield on the 10-year government bond to 6.28 per cent on Wednesday against Tuesday’s close of 6.26 per cent.
Benchmark indices ended nearly one per cent lower on Wednesday amid profit-booking. The BSE Sensex closed at 59,189.73, down 555.15 points or 0.93 per cent.
“The rupee weakened against the dollar today because Brent crude prices moved to a near-three-year high, which prompted some banks to buy dollars on behalf of oil marketing companies.
“The dollar also rose against major currencies as investors turned focus onto the US’ September non-farm payrolls report, due on Friday, for cues on when the US Federal Reserve may start tapering asset purchases,” said a note by IFA Global.
“A combination of rising oil prices, fear of liquidity ebbing due to central bankrolling back easing measures, rising bond yields, and weakness in stocks, all had a negative impact on the rupee,” said Anindya Banerjee, DVP, Currency Derivatives and Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities.
Market participants are now waiting for the Monetary Policy statement on Friday to see if it highlights concerns over a spike in inflation or announces measures for liquidity normalisation.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said: “The spike in crude prices is spooking the Indian market while inflation is affecting US bond yields. The RBI commenced its three-day MPC meeting... the central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged, however, it is likely to announce measures to gradually pump liquidity out of the economy.”
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular belief, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border issue ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...