Safe-haven dollar in demand as worries over European lockdowns, US taxes sap risk appetite

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Tokyo, March 24
The safe-haven US dollar approached a four-month high on Wednesday as concerns over a third Covid-19 wave in Europe, potential US tax hikes and escalating tensions between the West and China sapped risk appetite. The yen also strengthened and US Treasuries were bid while Wall Street stocks and crude oil tumbled as investors weighed the outlook for global growth.
The dollar index rose to a two-week high at 92.412 early in the Asian session, approaching a four-month top of 92.506 hit earlier this month. The gauge “looks determined to test the top end of a new, higher 91-93 range we think will form in coming weeks,” Westpac strategists wrote in a client note. “Extended European lockdowns have sapped confidence in a synchronised global rebound; meanwhile, the US will have an impressive rebound in coming months amid a strong vaccine roll-out, stimulus payments and economic reopenings,” they said.
The euro edged toward a four-month trough below $1.18355 — trading as low as $1.18360 — after Germany extended a lockdown and urged its citizens to stay at home over the Easter holiday. Worries over the pace of the pandemic recovery were also heightened after a US health agency said the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine may have included outdated information in its data. The flight to safety received an additional nudge when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers that future tax hikes will be needed to pay for infrastructure projects and other public investments. Yellen was testifying to the House Financial Services Committee along with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who reiterated that an expected near-term spike in inflation will be transitory.
That helped tame US Treasury yields, with the benchmark dipping to 1.6048 per cent on Wednesday, continuing its retreat from a more than one-year high of 1.7540 per cent touched last week. Both Yellen and Powell are also scheduled to testify to the Senate Banking Panel on Wednesday. Human rights sanctions on China imposed by the United States, Europe and Britain, which prompted retaliatory sanctions from Beijing, are adding to market concerns. The safe-haven yen was broadly stronger, and Australia’s dollar — considered a liquid proxy for risk — weakened further on Wednesday. The Aussie slipped to as low as $0.75985, a level not seen since early February, and to 82.49 yen for the first time since the start of this month. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin languished below $54,000, less than two weeks since hitting a record high of $61,781.83.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 122 GMT
Description RIC Last US Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1844 $1.1850 -0.05% -3.07% +1.1854 +1.1836
Dollar/Yen 108.5500 108.5750 +0.00% +5.12% +108.6270 +108.5100
Euro/Yen 128.59 128.65 -0.05% +1.32% +128.7500 +128.4500
Dollar/Swiss 0.9344 0.9338 +0.07% +5.62% +0.9347 +0.9337
Sterling/Dollar 1.3734 1.3754 -0.14% +0.53% +1.3755 +1.3725
Dollar/Canadian 1.2582 1.2588 -0.02% -1.17% +1.2597 +1.2581
Aussie/Dollar 0.7609 0.7626 -0.20% -1.07% +0.7633 +0.7599
NZ 0.6992 0.7000 -0.11% -2.64% +0.7007 +0.6986
Dollar/Dollar All spotsTokyo spots Europe spots Volatilities Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir gives a reader an interesting peek into the life of a strong woman who took up ...
A year after theatres shut down, artistes are reinventing themselves in the digital world to stay relevant
In an organisation, it is the first-line leadership — the group of people in key roles who work together ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...