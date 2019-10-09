Sterling soft, dollar drifts lower as trade hopes fade

A concrete green initiative
The cement industry’s effort to generate fuel from pharma waste has immense potential
The British pound nursed losses on Wednesday, after hitting a one-month low on reports that Brexit talks between Britain and the European Union (EU) were close to breaking down, while the dollar weakened slightly on rising trade tensions.
In a telephone call on Tuesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that a deal was ”overwhelmingly unlikely,” a Downing Street source said.
That leaves the outcome on October 31, when Britain is due to quit the EU, deeply uncertain, and the pound dropped half a percent to its lowest since early September. It recouped a fraction of the fall in Asian trade to hold at $1.2217.
The dollar, meanwhile, gave up some ground gained overnight as the United States (US) imposition of visa restrictions on Chinese officials over the treatment of Muslim minorities threatened to derail already delicate trade negotiations.
The move, together with the blacklisting of Chinese firms over the same issue, cast a pall over US-China talks in Washington, sending investors to safety.
“The tensions will persist through to the year-end at least,” said Westpac analyst Imre Speizer in Auckland, who is not expecting the talks to deliver a breakthrough deal.
“It'll be volatile good news, bad news, repeat for the rest of the year, but overall a negative tone.”
The safe-haven Japanese yen edged higher, with the dollar buying 107.00 yen.
In other markets, stocks tumbled and bond yields fell.
Safe-haven flows had also supported the dollar overnight, along with comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, which were interpreted as suggesting further rate cuts later in October were not a done deal.
On Wednesday, against a basket of currencies the dollar was slightly softer at 99.126, while it fell marginally against the trade-exposed Australian and New Zealand dollars.
The Aussie traded at $0.6731 and the Kiwi at $0.6304.
The euro was steady at $1.0957 as Brexit jitters stalled its gradual recovery from a 2-1/2-year low hit last week.
US and Chinese trade deputies are meeting in Washington ahead of high-level talks involving Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday.
But prospects for progress appear to be dimming as tensions rise. A Chinese diplomat told Reuters that China wanted a deal, but it cannot be a “zero-sum game”.
The Trump administration, meanwhile, is moving ahead with discussions around restrictions on capital flows into China, sources said.
“The relationship between China and the US continues to deteriorate,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at broker CMC Markets in Sydney.
“Hopes for progress at the Washington meeting of top negotiators on Thursday night fell with risk assets.”
The Chinese yuan, the most sensitive currency to the trade talks, had dropped to a one-month low overnight and was steady near that level at 7.1600 per dollar in offshore trade.
The cement industry’s effort to generate fuel from pharma waste has immense potential
An innovative recycling project will cater to Chennai’s industrial hubs, saving precious freshwater for ...
An IPCC special report generates more evidence on oceans buckling under global warming. We have no choice but ...
Rather happily, I received the smaller of the two more advanced (read expensive) new iPhones for review. The ...
Over five and 10 years, the fund has outperformed its benchmark, the Nifty 50 TRI
ICICI Pru Regular Savings is one of the top-performing funds from the conservative hybrid funds category, ...
The plan mitigates timing risk, as investments are made automatically at fixed intervals
Investors with a short-term perspective can sell the stock of Adani Enterprises at current levels.On Monday, ...
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...