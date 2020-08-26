FPI inflow in Indian equity nears ₹80,000 crore

Amid excess liquidity in the global markets and dwindling economic prospects in the developed countries hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, foreign investors continue to turn their focus on emerging markets like India. Overseas investment in Indian equities is already nearing ₹80,000 crore despite the country being home to the highest number of coronavirus cases after the US and Brazil.

Resumption of economic activities in many parts of the country and attractive valuation of stocks at the current level seem to have piqued the interest of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in Indian equities.

According to latest data from depositories, FPIs made a net investment of ₹78,842 crore in Indian equities between April and August till date. Of the total inflow, close to ₹42,000 crore or 53 per cent came in August alone, making it the highest-ever monthly inflow through FPIs in Indian equities. Prior to this, the highest monthly inflow was recorded in March 2019 when FPIs pumped in a net investment of ₹33,981 crore.

“The major reasons for the massive FPI flows are humongous liquidity created by the leading central banks of the world, particularly the Fed, and the historically low interest rates,” said VK Vijaya Kumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Market experts also attribute the spike in FPI inflows to the recent spate of fundraising by Indian corporates through QIPs, FPOs and IPOs, which has provided them access to good quality stocks at very attractive valuations in the secondary market.

“Indian equity markets witnessed fund-raising via these routes which has kept the markets going in a northward direction,” Nirali Shah, Senior Research Analyst, Samco Securities, said, adding: “Banks (private and public) and other business houses are undertaking fund-raising from FPIs in order to shore up their pandemic-hit balance sheets. Approximately, 50-60 per cent of the bulk inflow is through the non-secondary route which has kept the mood intact.”

Despite gloomy economic predictions by global rating agencies, FPIs continue to repose faith in India’s recovery and growth potential. After pulling out a record sum of ₹61,973 crore from Indian equities in March, FPIs have slowly started returning to the Indian market from the current financial year. Although, the fiscal year began with a net outflow of ₹6,884 crore in April, FPIs shored up their investment in equities from May (₹14,569 crore), June (₹21,832 crore) and July (₹7,563 crore). This, despite the country going through one the world’s most stringent lockdowns for nearly two months and near-zero economic activity.

The strong FPI inflows and healthy participation by domestic players have also led to the Indian stock market nearing the pre-Covid-19 highs. From the lows touched in March, the stock market has rallied more than 50 per cent. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex closed at a six-month high of 38,843.88 points nearing the pre-Covid-19 level of 39,947.8 points seen at the end of February. However, FPIs have been net sellers in the Indian market with a YTD net out of ₹38,989 crore.