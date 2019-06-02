FPIs remain buyers for fourth consecutive month; infuse Rs 9,031 cr in May

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
Overseas investors pumped in a net amount of Rs 9,031 crore into the Indian capital markets in May on expectations of more business-friendly measures, following the BJP’s landslide victory in the general elections.
Interestingly, foreign investors were net sellers for the first three weeks of May, but the tide turned just ahead of the announcement of the election results.
According to the latest depositories data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) infused a net sum of Rs 7,919.73 crore into equities and Rs 1,111.42 crore in the debt market during May 2-31, taking the cumulative net investment to Rs 9,031.15 crore.
Prior to this, they had invested a net Rs 16,093 crore in April, Rs 45,981 crore in March and Rs 11,182 crore in February in the capital markets (both equity and debt).
Last week, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won over 300 seats on its own, out of 542 seats in the Lok Sabha elections -- the first back-to-back majority for a single party since 1984.
The victory of the Narendra Modi-led coalition will ensure continuation in reform measures initiated during the NDA’s first term, experts said.
During May 2-17, foreign investors pulled out a net Rs 6,399 crore from the markets amid pre-election uncertainty.
However, “FPIs started to come back into Indian equities, anticipating a return of the NDA-led government and the flows intensified when their expectations became reality after the election results were announced on May 23, 2019,” said Himanshu Srivastava, senior research analyst, manager research at Morningstar.
“FPI inflows saw heightened volatility ahead of the election results and settled after there was evidence of a clear mandate. From here on, while there may be residual inflows awarding certainty in governance, budget related and policy related issues, besides earnings would likely be the primary focus for fresh investments,” said Vidya Bala, Head - Mutual Funds Research at FundsIndia.
Echoing the views, Srivastava said, “Now with the elections behind us, the focus would gradually shift towards the government’s policies on economic reforms, its impact on economic growth and corporate earnings, besides global factors.”
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
SBI (₹273.9) SBI was largely trading flat through the week within the ₹268 and ₹275 range. The biggest rally ...
Over the past year, the fund gained 2.3% while the category tumbled 17%
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor