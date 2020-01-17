Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund marks down Vodafone Idea exposure in 6 schemes

Galaxy Watch Active 2: Worthy of an Android user’s wrist
The debt securities of Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), held by the schemes of the Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, have been marked down to zero, the fund house said in a release. The decision was taken considering the recent Supreme Court verdict on adjusted gross revenue."The valuation adjustment only reflects the realisable price of the relevant securities on the date of valuation and does not indicate any reduction or write-off of the amount repayable by VIL," it said.
The six schemes which have exposure to VIL (with respect to its assets under management) are Franklin India Low Duration Fund (6.5 per cent), Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund (4.1 per cent), Franklin India Credit Risk Fund (4.7 per cent) Franklin India Short Term Income Plan (4.4 per cent), Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund (4.2 per cent) and Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund (4.9 per cent).
According to analysts, this move is aimed at arresting the redemption pressure. Post the Supreme Court rule, NAVs of the above mentioned schemes fell between 4 and 6.5 per cent.
As of September 30, 2019, the six schemes have an exposure of about Rs 1,950 crore to VIL instruments. According to MF analysts, altogether 25 schemes of various fund houses have an exposure to the tune of Rs 3,435 crore.
The schemes will continuously monitor the developments in VIL and take appropriate steps to recover the investment proceeds in the best interest of its unit holders, Franklin Templeton said.
Fresh inflows in the scheme have been limited to Rs 2 lakh per day per fund per investor, till further notice, it further said. This limit is imposed only on the new applications received after the cut-off time on January 16, 2020.
"We will review these decisions on a regular basis and take appropriate actions as clarity emerges on this matter. A limit on purchases will help ensure that once clarity emerges and as resolution takes place, the interest of existing unit holders has not been significantly diluted in the interim through fresh purchase activity while limiting the inconvenience to retail investors," said and added it continues to "remain engaged" with VIL, and closely track developments in this matter.
The Supreme Court in its judgement passed on October 24, 2019, had ruled in favour of the Union of India on the longstanding dispute with various telecom operators including VIL on the definition of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR). Operators pay a license fee and spectrum usage charges based on AGR. As per the VIL’s September 2019 quarterly earnings press release, VIL had accounted for liability to the government of Rs 27,610 crore towards underpaid license fees, interest on underpaid license fees, penalties and interest on penalty. In addition to this, VIL had also accounted for Rs 16,540 crore towards spectrum usage charges.
Telecom companies were given a three months’ timeline to pay the AGR dues i.e. by January 23, 2020. VIL had filed a review petition against the SC order. A review petition was filed by VIL before the SC on account of the fast approaching deadline of January 23, 2020 to discharge the dues, and the SC dismissed the review petition on January 16, 2020. The large quantum of AGR dues and the immediate payment timeline is resulting in significant uncertainty with respect to our exposure to VIL.
