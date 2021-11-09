Freshworks offers 13.55 m shares to CEO, employees and others

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
The Chennai/US-based Freshworks will offer 13.55 million shares of Class A common stock, par value $0.00001 per share from time to time to some of its stockholders, including directors, executive officers and current and former employees and third-party contractors and consultant (stockholders).
“We will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders made hereunder. The shares were or will be acquired by the selling stockholders pursuant to our employee benefit plans,” the company said in a recent filing with the US SEC.
The underwriters have agreed that the conditions for early release of 20 per cent of the shares have been deemed satisfied as of October 27, 2021. Accordingly, Freshworks estimates that up to 58.2 million shares will become eligible for sale in the public market at the open of trading on November 4, 2021.
While the shares that were released on November 4 were based on 20 per cent of the holdings, to the extent vested, not all the shares eligible for the lockup release were sold. With respect to the shares that were sold last week, almost all of those reflected the automatic sell-to-cover transactions to pay the taxes (which varied based on the individual employee's tax rate).
“Our Section 16 officers, including co-founder Girish Mathrubootham, only have their required sell-to-cover transactions at this time, which will be reflected in their upcoming required filings with the SEC,” said a company official.
Freshworks’ CFO Tyler Sloat told analysts while discussing the company’s quarterly financial results said, “the one thing that we know will hit the market is just the sale recovers for tax purposes of restricted stock units and that should be executed.”
On October 29, Freshworks said that pursuant to the terms of the lock-in agreements, the restricted period will end with respect to either 20 per cent; 30 per cent or 40 per cent of the shares held by all holders of common stock and securities exercisable for or convertible into common stock if the last reported closing price of the Class A common stock on Nasdaq is equal to or greater than 110 per cent; 125 per cent or 150 per cent, respectively, of the IPO price of $36 per share. This is for any 10 out of 15 consecutive trading days ending on the one trading day prior to the second trading day after Freshworks’ public announcement of its earnings for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021, including the last day of such 15-trading day period.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...