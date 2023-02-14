Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates omnichannel beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa, settled more than 4 per cent lower on Tuesday after the firm reported a decline in profit for the third quarter.

The scrip declined 4.48 per cent to end at ₹142.95 per share on the BSE. On the NSE, it fell 4.33 per cent to close at ₹143.70 apiece.

In volume terms, 10.63 lakh shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and 2.10 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

Drop in profit

On Monday, FSN E-Commerce Ventures posted a 70.75 per cent drop in consolidated profit to ₹8.48 crore for the third quarter ended December, mainly on account of investment in retail stores. It had reported a net profit of ₹29 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing.

However, the revenue from operations increased about 33 per cent to ₹1,462.82 crore from ₹1,098.3 crore in the December 2021 quarter, it added.