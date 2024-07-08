Recent recommendations from leading fund houses highlight optimistic views on various stocks across sectors:

Bajaj Auto: Jefferies maintains a Buy rating with a target price of Rs 11,630 per share, while Nomura sets a target of Rs 10,207 per share. Goldman Sachs raises its target to Rs 9,970 per share, all maintaining a Positive outlook.

Reliance Industries: Morgan Stanley maintains an Overweight rating with a target price of Rs 3,570 per share.

Marico: JP Morgan advises Overweight with a target price of Rs 660 per share.

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL),Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), and GUJGAS: Nuvama suggests Buy ratings with raised target prices of Rs 1,957, Rs 598, and Rs 740 per share respectively.

NHPC, Inox Wind, Kalpataru, KEC, and JSW Energy: Investec initiates Buy ratings with target prices ranging from Rs 124 to Rs 1,473 per share.

R Systemsand Stylam: Equirus initiates Add and Buy ratings with target prices of Rs 570 and Rs 2,489 per share respectively.

In the banking sector

Bank of Baroda: Nomura and Goldman Sachs maintain Buy ratings, while Morgan Stanley remains Neutral.

Bandhan Bank and Indusind Bank: UBS and Nomura suggest Neutral ratings, while Citi maintains a Buy rating on Indusind Bank. In neutral and negative views:

Titanand Dabur: Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan maintain Equal Weight and Neutral ratings, with varying target prices.

Info Edge: JP Morgan maintains an Overweight rating.

