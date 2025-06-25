+ 700.40
+ 200.40
+ 54.00
+ 270.00
+ 507.00
+ 700.40
+ 200.40
+ 200.40
+ 54.00
+ 54.00
+ 270.00
Our Bureau
Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Wednesday announced the listing of its ₹25 crore municipal bond on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
The listing was carried out through a ceremonial bell ringing, held in the presence of Gandhinagar Mayor Miraben Patel, GMC and NSE officials, stated an official release from the state government.
With this move, Gandhinagar becomes the fifth municipal corporation in Gujarat to issue municipal bonds, joining urban bodies of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot cities of the state.
In 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged urban local bodies across the nation to build a vibrant municipal bond market, supported by SEBI, to encourage self-reliant and sustainable urban growth.
Aligning with this vision, Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation has now become the first in the state to issue municipal bonds within just 15 years of its establishment, the release added.
Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer of NSE, stated that so far, 17 municipal corporations across the country have issued bonds worth ₹3,359 crore. Of this, Gujarat has made a notable contribution by issuing bonds worth ₹925 crore, accounting for 27 per cent of the total bonds.
Published on June 25, 2025
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.