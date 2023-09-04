Gati Limited’s shares were up by 2.14 per cent after the company reported a collaboration with Tech Mahindra to create the Gati Enterprise Management System (GEMS) 2.0. This collaboration aims to enhance customer experiences, improve efficiency, and reduce operational costs.

GEMS 2.0, the core operational software system of Gati, will feature a modern, tech-driven interface to deliver an improved customer experience. Leveraging Tech Mahindra’s expertise, the software application will focus on cloud-native technologies.

Vivek Agarwal, President, APJI (Enterprise), Corporate Development, Tech Mahindra, said, “The strategic deployment of new-age, data-driven technologies is at the core of revolutionising operational efficiency and customer engagement in the logistics and supply chain industry. Our partnership with Gati in designing and developing GEMS 2.0 will help the organisation boost productivity, unlock new business opportunities, scale performance, and lead the tech-led transformation narrative in the express logistics segment.”

The shares were up by 2.14 per cent at ₹150.20 at 2.29 pm on the BSE.