GE T&D India Ltd’s shares were up 4.99 per cent after the company won orders worth approximately Rs 500 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL). The contract involves the supply of 765 kV Power Transformers and Shunt Reactors for transmission system projects, primarily in Rajasthan.

Sandeep Zanzaria, MD & CEO of GE T&D India, said, “To date we have successfully manufactured and supplied over 600 transformers and reactors of 765 kV class at our power transformer facility in Vadodara, Gujarat, to customers in India and abroad.”

The initiative is aimed at integrating renewable energy into India’s national grid and enhancing electricity transmission within the country. The equipment, scheduled for delivery from early 2024 to 2025, will be supplied, designed, and manufactured by GE T&D India.

The shares were up by 4.99 per cent at Rs 395.75 at 3 pm on the BSE.