Geojit Financial Services has launched its flexi cap portfolio, the Beacon Fund.

The fund is designed to provide investors exposure to companies of all sizes, from large-cap stalwarts to promising mid-cap and small-cap growth stories. This approach would ensure a balanced portfolio that captures the full breadth of market opportunities.

It is constructed with a focus on high-quality growth companies .

Gopinath Natarajan, CEO – Portfolio & Managed Assets said, “this fund aims to provide a reliable and resilient investment vehicle, maximising market opportunities by adapting to shifting economic landscapes. The Beacon fund has been constructed to be a core investment for the long-term growth investor, integrating a sharp-eyed view of risk management”.

The fund will be managed by Pawan Parakh with 18 years of experience in fund management and institutional equity research.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit