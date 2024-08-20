Geojit Financial Services has launched its flexi cap portfolio, the Beacon Fund.
The fund is designed to provide investors exposure to companies of all sizes, from large-cap stalwarts to promising mid-cap and small-cap growth stories. This approach would ensure a balanced portfolio that captures the full breadth of market opportunities.
It is constructed with a focus on high-quality growth companies .
Gopinath Natarajan, CEO – Portfolio & Managed Assets said, “this fund aims to provide a reliable and resilient investment vehicle, maximising market opportunities by adapting to shifting economic landscapes. The Beacon fund has been constructed to be a core investment for the long-term growth investor, integrating a sharp-eyed view of risk management”.
The fund will be managed by Pawan Parakh with 18 years of experience in fund management and institutional equity research.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.