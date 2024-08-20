Geojit Financial Services has launched its flexi cap portfolio, the Beacon Fund.

The fund is designed to provide investors exposure to companies of all sizes, from large-cap stalwarts to promising mid-cap and small-cap growth stories. This approach would ensure a balanced portfolio that captures the full breadth of market opportunities.

It is constructed with a focus on high-quality growth companies .

Gopinath Natarajan, CEO – Portfolio & Managed Assets said, “this fund aims to provide a reliable and resilient investment vehicle, maximising market opportunities by adapting to shifting economic landscapes. The Beacon fund has been constructed to be a core investment for the long-term growth investor, integrating a sharp-eyed view of risk management”. 

The fund will be managed by Pawan Parakh with 18 years of experience in fund management and institutional equity research.

