Geojit Fin declares 150% interim

The board of directors of Geojit Financial Services has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.5 (150 per cent) per equity share of ₹1 each for the financial year 2019-20. The dividend will be paid to all eligible shareholders whose names appear in the register of members of the company or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on the close of business hours on Monday, March 23, the record date. The dividend shall be credited/dispatched on or around Monday, March 30, a press release said Our Bureau