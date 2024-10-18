Geojit Financial Services Ltd has registered 53 per cent increase in its PAT at ₹57.42 crore in Q2 of FY25 compared to ₹37.48 crore in the corresponding period of FY24.
Profit Before Tax increased 56 per cent from ₹48.32 crore to ₹75.52 crore and was up 26 per cent QoQ, a press release issued here said.
Consolidated revenue increased 50 per cent from ₹145.51 crore to ₹218.55 crore and was up 21 per cent QoQ. EBITDA increased 61 per cent from ₹59.59 crore to ₹96.02 crore and was up 25 per cent QoQ.
