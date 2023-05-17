Geojit Financial Services has launched its latest mobile trading platform, FLIP, that will replace the existing platform SELFIE.

The new platform will provide investors and traders a comprehensive and flexible trading experience, backed by a range of advanced features.

FLIP offers advanced order capabilities such as One Cancel Other Order, Bracket Orders, Basket Orders, Option Chain, Option Greeks, Single Click Multi-Leg Orders, and Exit All Positions in Just 1 Click. It also features Portfolio Insights, Technical and Fundamental Research, a Stock Analysis Page, Advanced Charting (TradingView), and Dashboard that provides a summary of trades and investments.

“As we continue to innovate and develop new tools and services, we remain dedicated to providing our customers the best trading experience. With FLIP we are confident that we are taking a step forward in achieving this goal,” said Jones George, Executive Director, Geojit.

FLIP users will benefit from additional features set to be introduced over the next three months, including Split Order for Options, Roll Over for Futures, and Conditional Orders, Trading from Charts, Events Calendar, Market Overview, and Apply for IPO.

“Geojit is committed to providing customers the most advanced and flexible trading platform. The platform is designed to meet the evolving needs of our clients and helping them achieve their investment goals,” said Dilip Radhakrishnan, Head of Online Customer Experience of Geojit.

Clients can download FLIP, and all existing SELFIE users can upgrade to FLIP from Apple AppStore and Google Play Store. With FLIP, Geojit is taking its mobile trading capabilities to the next level, empowering its clients to invest and trade smarter and more effectively.

The launch of the FLIP platform represents a significant milestone for Geojit, further cementing its position as a leading provider of investment solutions in the industry.

