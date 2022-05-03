Geojit reports 3% drop in PAT in Q4 of FY22

Geojit Financial Services has reported a 3 per cent drop in its PAT in Q4 at ₹36 crore in FY22 against ₹37 crore in FY21.

Profit before Tax was also down at ₹46 crore compared to ₹48 crore in FY21. The consolidated revenue stood at the same level of ₹123 crore like in the previous year.

Meanwhile, the consolidated revenue for the whole financial year was up by 17 per cent at ₹501 crore. PAT also witnessed 21 per cent growth at ₹154 crore for the whole year.

Dividend recommendation

C J George, Founder and MD of Geojit, said, “Last financial year, Geojit’s performance was one of the best and this was due to increased retail participation in the market, coupled with our focus on helping our clients create wealth. We will continue to enhance our platforms and products for our clients’ long-term wealth creation.”

As on March 31. 2022, the company’s assets under custody and management stood at ₹64,000 crore. During FY 21-22, the company added 94,000 clients and now has 12 lakh clients.

The Board has recommended a final dividend of ₹3 (300 per cent) per equity share of ₹1 each for the financial year 2021-22.