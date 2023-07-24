Domestic markets are expected to open on sluggish note on Monday, as Reliance Industries disappointed its Q1 numbers. However, other index constituents ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank came out with good set number of numbers. The market is expected to see stock-specific action, said analysts. As July derivative contracts are set to expire this Thursday at the NSE, analysts expect volatility to increase. Besides Q1 results, the focus will also be on global central bankers.

Crucial central bankers meet

According to IFA Global Research, this week central banks will be busy on rate decisions. “We have the Fed rate decision on Wednesday, ECB on Thursday and BoJ on Friday. Both ECB and Fed are expected to hike Rates by 25bps. The Fed will likely tone down its hawkishness given that inflation is gradually moderating and may choose to opt for a more data dependent, policy to policy approach,” it said

Gift Nifty at 19725

Gift Nifty at 19,725 indicates that it market will open on flat note, as Nifty (August) futures and Nifty (July) futures on Friday closed at 19,776.40 and 19,892.75; Nifty on Friday declined over one per cent to close at 19,745.

There is an expectation in the market that Nifty might cross historical 20,000-mark this week despite weak numbers from index heavyweights Reliance Industries and Infosys. Amidst FPIs backing, banking stocks may trigger a fresh rally that could help Nifty reach the psychological figure, according to some analysts.

With foreign portfolio investors continued to show faith in Indian markets, experts believe domestic markets will be in consolidation phase.

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. FPI flows into India continue unabated in July, too. India is the largest recipient of FPI flows YTD among emerging markets. The selling in China continues. In July, through 21st FPIs have invested Rs 43804 crores in India. This figure includes investment through stock exchanges, primary market and bulk deals.

Valuation concerns

The concern, however, is the rising valuations. At high valuations some negative triggers can lead to sharp correction. This happened on Friday when the Sensex tanked by 887 points on negative news from Infosys and HUL..

Dr. Joseph Thomas, Head of Research, Emkay Wealth Management, said. The equity markets trended higher last week and made a series of fresh closing all time highs. The continued inflow of FII money and improved sentiments led to buoyancy in domestic equity markets. The healthy results in the ongoing earnings season, value unlocking through HDFC-HDFC Bank merger & Reliance demerger, expectations of inflation peaking out globally and indications of a soft landing in the US were some of the factors providing the backdrop for positive sentiments, he said and added that “Going ahead, over the near term, the ongoing earnings season and FII flows would continue to hold sway over equity markets; some profit booking though cannot be ruled out.”

