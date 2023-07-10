The fresh week is likely to open on a flat note in domestic markets. GIFT Nifty at 19442 indicates at least a 50-point gap up opening for Nifty, as Nifty futures on the NSE closed at 19392. Experts said that volatility may pick up amid Q1 earnings and rising US bond yields.

Global stocks are mixed as US stocks once again turn weak following a strong set of economic numbers.

Kelvin Wong, Senior Market Analyst, Asia Pacific, OANDA, said, “In the past two days, we have seen several significant movements in the global financial markets. First, are sovereign bond yields, which are considered the all-important “risk-free” interest rates to be used as a benchmark to price a myriad of financial instruments from plain-vanilla corporate, consumer loans to exotic structured products that involve derivatives. Hence, any big moves in these “risk-free” interest rates will have a huge ripple effect and may trigger abrupt vibration across cross-assets.

The focus will also be on rupee movement. “RBI had been putting a firm floor under the USD/INR pair as Rupee had strengthened in relative terms against the Yuan due to the latter’s weakness. 11.25-11.30 is the lower end of the band in which RBI has been keeping CNHINR. Keeping Rupee competitive, especially against the Yuan is critical for the competitiveness of domestic manufacturing and exports. Considering the overall positive domestic macros and FPI flows into equities, the market was positioned for a break lower in USD/INR. As the move lower failed to materialise, speculative shorts were compelled to unwind their positions and take stops,” said IFA Global Research Academy.

Strong economic numbers

However, analysts expect domestic markets likely to continue their outperformance and further consolidate at current levels on the back of underlying strong economic numbers.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said Economic activities showed signs of strength, with the manufacturing PMI expanding to 57.8, indicating sustained demand and boosting confidence in the manufacturing sector’s prospects. Additionally, provisional business numbers from banks, automakers, and real estate companies bolstered investor confidence, while FIIs provided additional support to the domestic market.

According to Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd., said equity market experienced another week of record highs, primarily driven by aggressive buying from FIIs. However, profit booking occurred in the last trading session due to weak global cues, particularly the increase in US bond yields.

“The global market is closely monitoring the US 10-year bond yields, which have surpassed the psychological level of 4 per cent. This rise suggests that the US Federal Reserve may implement more rate hikes in the near future. Consequently, there may be a cooling down in FII flows, potentially leading to market consolidation or a correction,” he said.