Domestic markets are expected to open cautiously on Monday despite worldwide momentum. Analysts expect profit taking at high levels due to stiff valuation. Selling on the rise will keep the market in a range, they added. Asian stocks are up in early deals on Monday.

Gift Nifty at 21,077 indicates a flat opening as NIfty futures on Friday (at the NSE) closed at 21,075. Despite foreign portfolio investors resuming their buying, selling by domestic funds and even by some smart retail investors, keep the bulls under control, said analysts.

Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said: FPIs made a major comeback to India in December. Even though FPIs invested Rs 9,000 crore in November, they were sellers for ₹368 crore in the cash market. This changed in December with big-time buying in the cash market.

“The cash market buying in December through 8th is Rs 10874 crores. But the actual inflows caused by MSCI EM Index rebalancing, among others, is very high. As per NSDL data, the total inflows into India including investment through the primary market, through 8th December stands at a whopping ₹26,605 crore,” he added.

The indication of political stability after the 2024 General elections, strong growth momentum in the Indian economy, inflation cooling off, steady decline in U.S. bond yields and the correction in Brent crude have turned the situation in India’s favour.

“Going forward, FPI inflows are likely to continue. FPIs have turned buyers in leading banks where they have been sellers. Large caps in segments like IT, telecom, automobiles and capital goods are also witnessing buying. This trend is likely to continue,” Vijayakumar said.

RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent in its Monetary policy, citing strong GDP growth and easing inflation. RBI also raised the GDP growth expectation by 50bps to 7 per cent for FY24 and kept the inflation forecast unchanged at 5.4 per cent. It is expected that the RBI’s decision would help in the growth of the economy. Increasing the GDP forecast will have a positive effect on the market.

“We expect that the rate pause will continue for some time,” said Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President of Master Capital Services Ltd.

It is expected that the reversal of trends in the global market and FIIs starting to buy again with stronger participation of retail investors will keep the market spirits high. Benchmark indices hit record highs. Investors are optimistic about India’s strong economic growth, which gives India an edge over China. Lower prices of crude oil are also benefiting India to control inflation.