Gillette India shares surged by 11 per cent in afternoon trade on Tuesday, October 29, following a 43.5 per cent y-o-y growth in profit after tax, to ₹133.01 crore for the quarter ended September 2024.

Revenue from operations rose 17.11 per cent to ₹781.82 crore during the July-September quarter, compared to ₹667.55 crore in the same period last year. Gillette India’s total expenses increased by 11 per cent y-o-y, to reach ₹611.62 crore.

Total income from operations increased by 21.1 per cent to ₹781.82 crore. Revenue from the grooming segment grew by 23.02 per cent to ₹648.9 crore, while oral care declined by 5.11 per cent to ₹132.92 crore in the September quarter.

In a separate filing, the company said Director & CFO Gautam Kamath has resigned to take on a global role as Vice-President of Corporate Strategy at P&G Global Headquarters. Srividya Srinivasan has been appointed as the new CFO with effect from November 1, 2024.

As of 1:33 pm, Gillette India Ltd shares were trading at ₹ 9,484.00 on the BSE, higher by 10.89 per cent. The stock closed at ₹9400.00, up+847.10 points (+9.90%).