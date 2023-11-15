Gland Pharma Ltd has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for Angiotensin II Injection, 2.5 mg/mL Single Dose Vial. The company holds the first-to-file status for this product, making it eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity. On receiving final approval, the company intends to launch the product in collaboration with its marketing partner.

The drug reported US sales of approximately $38 million for the 12 months ended September 2023, according to IQVIA data. The Angiotensin II injection is given to raise blood pressure in adults when they go into conditions like septic shock. It works by naturally narrowing blood vessels, which helps increase blood pressure.

However, the shares were down by 0.83 per cent at Rs 1,611 at 11.50 am on the BSE.