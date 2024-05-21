Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s subsidiary Glenmark Specialty S.A., entered a marketing and distribution agreement with BeiGene, a global oncology company. This partnership will see Glenmark handle the local development, registration, and distribution of BeiGene’s oncology medicines, Tislelizumab and Zanubrutinib, in India. Tislelizumab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, is approved for advanced esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, among other cancers, while Zanubrutinib, a BTK inhibitor, is used for certain hematological malignancies.

Adam Roach, Vice President, and Head of Asia-Pacific at BeiGene, said, “We take great pride in advancing mission-driven access, especially given the significant disease burden in India, where rising cancer rates require comprehensive healthcare solutions - a commitment we share with our partners at Glenmark.”

The company reported, India, with its population and increasing cancer burden, faces healthcare challenges. Recent data indicates that India has the third highest number of cancer cases globally, with predictions of a 57.5% increase by 2040. The partnership aims to address these challenges by offering effective cancer treatments to patients across India.

The shares were down by 0.88% to ₹1,032.95 at 3.01 p.m. on the BSE.