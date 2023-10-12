Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shares were up by 1.15 per cent after the company’s wholly owned subsidiary Ichnos Sciences Inc. has inked an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with Astria Therapeutics. Under this agreement, Astria Therapeutics gains global rights to develop and commercialise Ichnos’ OX40 antagonist monoclonal antibody portfolio, including Telazorlimab and its subsequent molecules, for use in inflammatory and immune diseases.

Astria will take on the responsibility and cost for the global development and commercialisation of the licensed therapeutic program for all indications. In return, Ichnos will receive up to $320 alongside further payments linked to development, regulatory milestones, and sales. Additionally, Ichnos will receive low double-digit royalties.

Also read: Bank Nifty prediction today—Oct 12, 2023: Gaining momentum, poised for potential upside

Telazorlimab, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody targeting OX40 on T-cells, addresses inflammation and immunity diseases. Astria aims to enhance this molecule’s affinity and extend its half-life using YTE technology to create a product that provides a safe, effective, and infrequently administered treatment for atopic dermatitis (AD).

Cyril Konto, M.D., President and CEO of Ichnos, stated, “This agreement allows Ichnos to concentrate on advancing our oncology pipeline and NK-cell engaging programs for solid tumors, while Astria takes the reins in developing the OX40 program. We’re proud of the work done by our team and confident in Astria Therapeutics’ capabilities.”

The shares were up by 1.15 per cent to ₹789.80 at 9.50 am on the BSE.